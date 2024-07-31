Days after grand wedding ceremony, where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, his wife Radhika Merchant?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeViral

Viral

Days after grand wedding ceremony, where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, his wife Radhika Merchant?

Only last week, Mukesh Ambani's photos went viral as he was spotted in Disneyland Paris with his granddaughter Aadiya, Isha Ambani's daughter. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were also present during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 08:04 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Days after grand wedding ceremony, where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, his wife Radhika Merchant?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani was spotted with his wife Radhika Merchant in Paris, the city of love. The newlyweds were accompanied by Mukesh Ambani, his daughter Isha Ambani, and her husband, Anand Piramal. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, reached Europe, after the conclusion of their grand wedding in Mumbai on July 12. The Ambani family is attending the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics along with Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani who is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant can be spotted, dressed to the nines, in chic comfortable clothing. Anant Ambani was spotted wearing a printed shirt and trousers, while Radhika Merchant opted for a flowy orange dress. 

In the video, the Ambani family could be seen walking to their car after enjoying a meal in a local restaurant. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ambani_update)

Only last week, Mukesh Ambani's photos went viral as he was spotted in Disneyland Paris with his granddaughter Aadiya, Isha Ambani's daughter. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were also present during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently enjoying the newlywed bliss. The duo who married on July 12, made their first appearance in Jamnagar, Gujarat, as a married couple. The couple got a huge welcome from the locals and were congratulated by their near and dear ones. 

The Ambani family spent a whopping Rs 5000 crore for what is being called the biggest wedding celebrations in recent times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at one of the wedding functions, the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where he blessed the newlyweds a day after their wedding.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

6 hidden gems to satisfy your wanderlust in Wayanad, Kerala

This actor once cooked food for Britishers, started career with flops, later ruled over Bollywood; holds record for…

This actor once cooked food for Britishers, started career with flops, later ruled over Bollywood; holds record for…

Bombay High Court grants relief to Arijit Singh, says AI tools mimicking his voice is violation of personality rights

Bombay High Court grants relief to Arijit Singh, says AI tools mimicking his voice is violation of personality rights

Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to Tamil song 'Aasa Kooda' burns internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement