Days after grand wedding ceremony, where are Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, his wife Radhika Merchant?

Only last week, Mukesh Ambani's photos went viral as he was spotted in Disneyland Paris with his granddaughter Aadiya, Isha Ambani's daughter. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were also present during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani was spotted with his wife Radhika Merchant in Paris, the city of love. The newlyweds were accompanied by Mukesh Ambani, his daughter Isha Ambani, and her husband, Anand Piramal. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, reached Europe, after the conclusion of their grand wedding in Mumbai on July 12. The Ambani family is attending the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics along with Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani who is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant can be spotted, dressed to the nines, in chic comfortable clothing. Anant Ambani was spotted wearing a printed shirt and trousers, while Radhika Merchant opted for a flowy orange dress.

In the video, the Ambani family could be seen walking to their car after enjoying a meal in a local restaurant.

Only last week, Mukesh Ambani's photos went viral as he was spotted in Disneyland Paris with his granddaughter Aadiya, Isha Ambani's daughter. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were also present during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently enjoying the newlywed bliss. The duo who married on July 12, made their first appearance in Jamnagar, Gujarat, as a married couple. The couple got a huge welcome from the locals and were congratulated by their near and dear ones.

The Ambani family spent a whopping Rs 5000 crore for what is being called the biggest wedding celebrations in recent times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at one of the wedding functions, the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where he blessed the newlyweds a day after their wedding.