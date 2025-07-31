Twitter
Days after 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...

In a bizarre incident, an applicant calling themselves "Samsung" has applied for an income certificate. In the unusual form, the applicant's parents have been named as Smartphone and iPhone. Yes, you read that right! Read on to know more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

The incident comes just days after a similar case was in the news.

    In a bizarre incident, an applicant calling themselves "Samsung" has applied for an income certificate in Jehanabad district of Bihar. In the unusual form, the applicant's parents have been named as Smartphone and iPhone. Yes, you read that right! According to a report by News18, the income certificate form mentions the family's address as "gaddha" or a pit. A picture of the purported form has gone viral on social media, showing the applicant's parents titled as "Iphoan" and "Smartphoan."

    What action have authorities taken?
    According to the report, when the application reached the Modanganj block office, officials were left stunned and informed the Circle Officer (CO) of the area. CO Mohammad Asif Hussain said it appeared to be a prank, adding that strict action would be taken against such pranksters. Officials have since lodged a formal complaint with the Cyber Police in Jehanabad, and the source of the application is being traced. The officer also warned that such theatrics waste the time and resources of government employees, creating unnecessary confusion.

    Have similar incidents taken place in past?
    The incident comes just days after a similar case, also from Bihar, was in the news. An application for a residence certificate had been filed under the name "Dogesh Babu," complete with the photo of a dog. It has prompted legal action by the Nawada district administration. "Copycats...or rather copy dogs, were caught trying to apply for a residence certificate from Sirdala, Rajauli. FIR is being registered for lame and stale attempt at humour. Such tampering with administrative processes is not acceptable under any circumstances," said Ravi Prakash, Nawada District Magistrate. Earlier, a residence certificate for "Dog Babu" had been issued in Patna district.

