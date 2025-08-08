Days after Coldplay row, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron gets involved in this scandal, spends whopping amount on...

Ahead of Asim Munir's visit to US, Pakistan issues BIG statement on Kashmir issue: 'Will want to make...'
The former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, is now involved in yet another scandal. Reportedly, he has spent a huge amount on OnlyFans, the adult content subscription platform. An OnlyFans creator claimed that he was involved "with multiple girls".
It has been many days since the Coldplay concert in US’ Boston proved to be a public embarrassment for Andy Byron. The former Astronomer CEO is now involved in yet another scandal. Reportedly, he has spent a huge amount on OnlyFans, the adult content subscription platform. The 50-year-old is said to have spent more than USD 250,000 (approx. Rs 2.2 crore) on the site’s subscriptions, custom videos, and steamy video calls with many of its creators. After the ‘Coldplay Gate’, Byron had to resign after a video went viral showing him cuddling Kristin Cabot, the company's HR chief, during the concert.
The Blast reported that a big part of Andy Byron’s spending was on 23-year-old OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain (real name Izabella Blair) with whom he engaged in intimate video calls which cost him a whopping USD 40,000 (over Rs 35 lakh). His wife leaked his private messages which suggest he made explicit video calls with Sophie Rain through a secret Instagram account.
In of his message, Byron allegedly wrote, “All good. Most guys I talk to are married,” after which Rain replied, saying, “Okay, call me in 5 mins [winky face]. Though Rain refuse to confirm Byron's identity as a client, but lauded Coldplay's role in exposing his cheating, saying, “Cheaters are the worst people on this planet.” Another OnlyFans creator and leader of the collective ‘Bop House,’ Brazilian model Camilla Araujo, 29, claimed Byron had spent on multiple creators. “I saw the receipts. We're talking a quarter million in sub fees, custom content and video calls! Not just with Sophie, with multiple girls,” she told The Blast.