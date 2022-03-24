David Warner-Shaheen Afridi ‘standoff’ during Pakistan vs Australia match is now a viral meme

Australian cricketer David Warner and Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Afridi engaged in a bit of standoff during the ongoing third Test between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore.

But netizens thought this moment was worthy of memes and churned out some hilarious ones. The incident took place during the last over of the third day.

Shaheen bowled the last over and after the last delivery which Warner defended, the former came charging towards him. Warner too walked towards him.

However, the Australian cricketer smiled when their eyes met and Shaheen couldn’t help but chuckle.

Later, the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the video, saying, "What a way to conclude the day."

What a way to conclude the day BoysReadyHain l PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/FafG8lkVTT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2022

The internet turned this moment between the cricketers into a viral meme. See some of the memes below: