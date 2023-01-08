Daughter surprises father with his dream car, his adorable reaction is now a viral video

Screengrab

Viral video: There are some videos on the internet that can make even the toughest people cry, and we have a similar one with us. So a clip has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. It shows a father’s priceless reaction after he received his dream car as a gift from his daughter. The father's expression when he sees his dream car will melt your heart. After all, making our parents happy and proud is what we live for. The video was shared on Instagram by Rida Tharana and has 583,000 views.

In the video, the girl explains that her father has always desired a vehicle for himself, and the family currently owns a red Tata Nano. So, for her father's birthday on January 4, the video maker decided to purchase him a car. She mentions doing her research and watching nearly a hundred YouTube videos. The father and daughter are seen hugging as the car key is handed to them. She also expressed gratitude to her father for having faith in her and "letting her fly."

The video garnered over 583,000 views after being shared online. Netizens were simply left emotional after watching the clip and shared their heartfelt reactions in the comments section.

An Instagram user commented, "What I'm seeing here is this girl living in Banglore, who's always struggling to book a cab for herself but what she's girl doing here is, gifting an amazing car to her father Thank you for being an inspiration Rida." A second person added, "you are the real angel from the heaven who know her worth. .....you teaches me to know my worth and I am grateful to be your fan." A third person said, "ay god bless you with a lot of success and your parents with a long life. I wish my father was alive so I could gift him things but fate had different plans. This video made me so happy!l." Many others have reacted using heart emojis.