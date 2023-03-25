Search icon
Daughter sues parents for allegedly stealing her education fund to finance brother's lavish wedding

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

A woman has taken legal action against her parents for allegedly using her education fund to finance her brother’s lavish wedding. The daughter, who posted her story anonymously on Reddit, claims that her great-aunt set up several saving accounts to provide education funding for female relatives in their family. She further revealed that her family did not value education for women, but her great-aunt, who used to live in London, wanted to change this mindset.

AITA for suing my parents for my college money.
by u/Accomplished_Bar5656 in AmItheAsshole

The Reddit user disclosed that her great-aunt, who became a doctor and married a British man, moved to the US and funded the education of her nieces and grandnieces. However, upon her passing, her parents gained access to the education fund intended for their two daughters. The woman found out that only $13,000 was left in the account when she wanted to gather funds for her further studies.

The woman discovered that the money was spent on her brother’s wedding, which prompted her to leave home and take out a student loan. She eventually decided to sue her parents for allegedly stealing her education funds. The woman’s family, however, views her legal action as a betrayal of family privacy, leading to her feeling shameful and embarrassed.

The woman's brother has offered to pay for her university tuition, but she insisted on a legally binding contract. The daughter admits feeling guilty for the lawsuit and being labeled an embarrassment within her community, but she does not want to be burdened with an unwanted debt for the rest of her life.

