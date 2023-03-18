Search icon
Daughter dies in road accident, family distributes 40 helmets to spread awareness

After the death of daughter in a road accident, her family members distribute 40 helps to spread awareness on the day of mourning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Daughter dies in road accident, family distributes 40 helmets to spread awareness
Representational Image

Road accidents are increasing day-to-day in India as commuters are not sticking by the rules of wearing helmets. The Government has made it mandatory for people to wear helmets on roads while riding a bike. The court has made it compulsory for pillion riders as well to wear helmets but commuters are still speeding without wearing helmets.

In a recent incident, a daughter from Madhya Pradesh died in a road accident because she was not wearing a helmet. On the day of her mourning, her family sets a new example. 

Her brother was riding the bike while she was sitting behind in village Jhirnya of Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. The girl got hit on her head during the accident and she died while she was getting treatment. 

(Also Read: Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway flooded due to excessive rain in Ramanagara, commuters lash out)

The family on her day of mourning planned to distribute 40 helmets to spread awareness about road accidents. They gave the message to people about following traffic rules and safety. 

There have been several similar road accidents and not just in Madhya Pradesh but in different parts of India. It is always advised to people to follow traffic rules and wear helmets. The traffic police also make them pay fines when they catch people not wearing helmets or ignoring traffic rules.

