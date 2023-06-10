'Daru Badnam Kardi': Desi spectator hides beer mug as he comes on TV during WTC 2023 final, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: During the WTC 2023 final, a viral video emerged capturing a humorous moment involving an Indian spectator at an iconic cricket venue in England. As Star Sports hosted a lunch break show with Harbhajan Singh at the Oval, the spectator unintentionally found himself in the background of the interview, holding a beer mug. The broadcaster crew noticed this and requested the spectator to put the beer down from the table.

Initially, the spectator seemed a bit confused and misunderstood the crew's request. He first thought they were asking him to leave the frame, and then he questioned if the ball in his hand was the issue. Eventually, he grasped that it was the presence of the beer glass that was causing concern, and he promptly put it down.

The incident added a light-hearted moment to the broadcast, as it highlighted the cultural differences in cricket venues across the world. In England and Australia, it is common for spectators to enjoy a good glass of beer while watching a cricket match. In this case, the spectator, being of Indian origin, might not have been fully aware of the broadcasting guidelines regarding alcohol on live TV.

The video quickly gained traction and went viral on the internet, drawing attention from cricket fans around the world. As fans shared the video, some added a Punjabi song as the background music, adding an entertaining touch to the already amusing situation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the diverse cultural experiences that unfold during international cricket matches. It showcases the enthusiasm and excitement of fans from different backgrounds coming together to enjoy the sport in their unique ways. The viral video provided a light-hearted moment for viewers and sparked discussions about the cultural nuances and traditions surrounding cricket in different countries.

Ultimately, the video brought a lighthearted and relatable aspect to the WTC 2023 final, showcasing the camaraderie and joy that cricket fans experience regardless of their nationality or the venues they attend.