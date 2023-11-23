Headlines

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

Elevate your hosting game with stylish and beautiful serving trays on Amazon

Same-sex marriage: SC to consider review plea against gay marriage verdict on November 28

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

7 Animals that can kill Tiger

Lesser-known siblings of Indian billionaires

Most popular WWE superstars of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

The Vaccine War OTT release: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri film

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

HomeViral

Viral

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

A fearless woman clad in a traditional saree has taken the internet by storm with a viral video on Instagram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Are you a fan of the slithering wonders of the reptile world? If you find yourself scouring the internet for thrilling content featuring these fascinating creatures, you won't want to miss the latest viral video making waves on Instagram. In this extraordinary clip, a woman adorned in a traditional saree fearlessly handles dozens of snakes, captivating viewers with her remarkable courage.

The video showcases the woman confidently grasping the serpents, posing for the camera as if it's just another routine day. What sets this footage apart is the utter lack of fear displayed by the woman as she handles the reptiles with unwavering confidence and poise. It's a sight that has left many viewers in awe of her fearlessness and expertise.

The remarkable display of snake-handling prowess hasn't gone unnoticed, as Instagram users flooded the comments section with expressions of amazement and admiration. One user marveled, "What's amazing is there is zero sign of fear, just another day at work." Another chimed in, stating, "That is one calm woman," highlighting the extraordinary composure exhibited by the snake charmer.

The comments section is brimming with praise for the woman's brave demeanor. "Lady with a brave heart, salute!" exclaimed one user, encapsulating the sentiments of many who were left astounded by the woman's audacious act. Another commenter acknowledged the potential danger involved, noting, "This is scary, kudos to you," emphasizing the woman's gentle approach to handling the snakes without causing harm.

The video not only showcases a unique skill set but also serves as a testament to the woman's deep respect and understanding of these mesmerizing reptiles.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 120000 crore Bajaj Finance rival may raise Rs 10000 crore, in talks with…

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

Private chats of Pakistan cricket sensation, Imam-ul-Haq leaked online prior to nikah ceremony

First visuals of workers stuck inside collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel surface, see photo here

Delhi: Man kills two sons after argument with wife, tries to take his own life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE