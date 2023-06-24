Daring encounter: Mother python attacks man who tries to take her eggs, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Zookeeper Jay Brewer is an active Instagram user known for sharing unconventional videos featuring his close interactions with various reptiles, particularly snakes. One of his recent videos on Instagram captured a moment when a mama python lunged at him, showcasing the intense dynamics of their encounter.

The video begins with Jay Brewer positioned in front of the mama python and her eggs. As he attempts to touch the eggs, the protective python swiftly lunges at him, displaying defensive behavior by attempting to bite.

This intriguing and slightly intimidating video left many viewers intrigued and compelled to share their thoughts in the comments section. Some Instagram users expressed similar feelings of intrigue and fear evoked by the video. One user creatively imagined the scenario from the python's perspective, humorously writing, "Momma Python said 'JAAAY!! DIDN'T I tell you to STOP snatching my unborn?? You hoomans never listen!!'" This comment reflects the user's amusement at the intense interaction captured in the video.

Curiosity about the risks involved in Brewer's line of work also emerged in the comments. Another user inquired about Brewer's experience with snake bites, asking, "How many times, if any, have you been bitten? Was it ever poisonous?" Brewer responded by acknowledging that he has been bitten numerous times but did not specify the number. He also confirmed that some of the bites he had experienced were indeed poisonous. This exchange highlights the dangers that come with working closely with venomous reptiles and the potential risks faced by professionals like Brewer.

Additionally, some users acknowledged the protective nature of the mama python. One user simply commented, "Protective mama!!!," recognizing the python's instinctive behavior to defend her eggs. Another user appreciated Brewer's cowboy look in the video but noted the mama python's firm response, humorously stating, "Love the cowboy look, but mama is not having it ha ha."

The comments on the video collectively reflect the mix of fascination, trepidation, and admiration elicited by Brewer's up-close interactions with reptiles. Users engaged with the video, sharing their interpretations, inquiries, and humor, contributing to the vibrant discussion surrounding the captivating footage.