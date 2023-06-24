Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Daring encounter: Mother python attacks man who tries to take her eggs, viral video

The video begins with Jay Brewer positioned in front of the mama python and her eggs. As he attempts to touch the eggs, the protective python swiftly lunges at him, displaying defensive behavior by attempting to bite.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Daring encounter: Mother python attacks man who tries to take her eggs, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Zookeeper Jay Brewer is an active Instagram user known for sharing unconventional videos featuring his close interactions with various reptiles, particularly snakes. One of his recent videos on Instagram captured a moment when a mama python lunged at him, showcasing the intense dynamics of their encounter.

The video begins with Jay Brewer positioned in front of the mama python and her eggs. As he attempts to touch the eggs, the protective python swiftly lunges at him, displaying defensive behavior by attempting to bite.

This intriguing and slightly intimidating video left many viewers intrigued and compelled to share their thoughts in the comments section. Some Instagram users expressed similar feelings of intrigue and fear evoked by the video. One user creatively imagined the scenario from the python's perspective, humorously writing, "Momma Python said 'JAAAY!! DIDN'T I tell you to STOP snatching my unborn?? You hoomans never listen!!'" This comment reflects the user's amusement at the intense interaction captured in the video.

Curiosity about the risks involved in Brewer's line of work also emerged in the comments. Another user inquired about Brewer's experience with snake bites, asking, "How many times, if any, have you been bitten? Was it ever poisonous?" Brewer responded by acknowledging that he has been bitten numerous times but did not specify the number. He also confirmed that some of the bites he had experienced were indeed poisonous. This exchange highlights the dangers that come with working closely with venomous reptiles and the potential risks faced by professionals like Brewer.

Additionally, some users acknowledged the protective nature of the mama python. One user simply commented, "Protective mama!!!," recognizing the python's instinctive behavior to defend her eggs. Another user appreciated Brewer's cowboy look in the video but noted the mama python's firm response, humorously stating, "Love the cowboy look, but mama is not having it ha ha."

The comments on the video collectively reflect the mix of fascination, trepidation, and admiration elicited by Brewer's up-close interactions with reptiles. Users engaged with the video, sharing their interpretations, inquiries, and humor, contributing to the vibrant discussion surrounding the captivating footage.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check eligibility
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.