Daredevil girl climbs moving bus through window, viral video shocks internet

However, Indians have a penchant for 'jugaad' like no other, as demonstrated by this girl who attempted to board a crowded bus. Because of the uproar, the girl decided to try an unusual way.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

New Delhi: Every Indian who has used public transport, whether in cities or villages, is acutely aware of the problem of overcrowding on trains and buses, particularly during festivals and special occasions. However, Indians have a penchant for 'jugaad' like no other, as demonstrated by this girl who attempted to board a crowded bus. Because of the uproar, the girl decided to try an unusual way. You may wonder what method she used, but before we tell you, you must first watch this video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The viral video is shared on Instagram. Due to the rush of people at the vehicle's main door, the girl could be seen attempting to board a moving bus through the window. She first tries to climb from the side of the door, but when she sees the crowd, she decides to enter through the bus's window and she successfully climbs the moving bus through the vehicle's window. Impressive but risky! isn't it?

The video was shared few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens can't believe what they just saw in the video. They took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the viral video. 

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Bhaiiiiiiii that's an adventurous tale she is going to say to her grandchildren someday,” posted an Instagram user. “Lots of love from India,” shared another. “Welcome to haryana,” expressed a third. “Aatak jati toh aakal aati kyu stunt karna hai,” commented a fourth. “that shows, what is the situation of transport in some of the areas in our country” wrote a fifth.

