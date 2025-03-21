A video of two Danish tourists is going viral on the internet. In the video they are spotted picking up litter along the road while traveling to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim.

Littering is a widespread problem in India, with garbage frequently found scattered across roads, railway tracks, beaches, and water bodies. However, there are occasional acts of kindness that highlight the importance of keeping our surroundings clean.

Recently, two Danish tourists were spotted picking up litter along the road while traveling to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim. Their simple yet impactful act of responsible tourism has resonated with many, inspiring both locals and fellow travelers.

A video showcasing the Danish tourists' efforts was shared by Instagram account @sikkimdiariescom. The video which has gained over 42,000 views was shared on the Instagram with the caption, “Two tourists from Denmark were seen picking up waste material on the way to Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim. Their kind act of cleaning up the area caught the attention of fellow travellers and locals.”

The video shows the tourists diligently collecting discarded waste, setting an example of civic responsibility. Their initiative highlights how small efforts can contribute to maintaining the natural beauty of tourist destinations.

Social media reaction

The video has garnered a various reactions, with users expressing both admiration and introspection. Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "We as locals should learn from them. If we contribute a small towards keeping our areas clean we can be the best tourist Destination."

Taking a jibe on other tourists, a seperate user wrote, "Tourist like us go and litter with Lays and Frooti packets. Then go for a Europe tour and say "Kitna saaf sutra hai naa ."

A third user claimed that she met this tourist as she wrote, "I met this lady yesterday in yumthang, she told me that your nation is beautiful, keep it clean. Such a sweet humble lady she is."

One user thanked these tourists for cleaning the city as he wrote, "Thanks to such amazing souls," while a fifth user wrote, "We should learn from them, it's painful to see people making these places dirty."