Dancing queen! Netizens stunned to see dancer's change of dress in split second - watch viral video

A video of a dancing couple, where the woman swiftly changes into another costume, has left netizens in awe. The video uploaded by filmmaker Shirish Kunder shows the woman wearing the "wrong dress". However, as the couple starts dancing, she slides into the right dress. Now, the video has gone viral on social media and netizens are losing their minds over how she could do that in absolutely no time.

The video begins with the couple entering the stage and we can hear an audio that says, “She’s got the wrong dress on.” Further, into the video, the man offers his hand to the woman and both of them begin the dancing. “Look closely”, says the text on the screen as the couple begins the performance. As the woman twists and twirls and takes a complete round, her dress changes into black and golden. She stands on the stage posing stunningly, while her partner is left in absolute shock.

Take a look at the video:

While many have understood the way the dress was changed, others are still confused. One Instagram user wrote, "Oh I had to watch this multiple times...I think I figured it out...but I won’t spoil it for others so it’s for me to know". Another wrote, "she unhooked it from the shoulder. Notice the dress got longer. And the blue can be seen underneath. So it was just extra fabric folded".

The video has garnered over 1.3K likes.