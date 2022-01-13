Dancing dad grooves to Badshah's 'Sajna' - WATCH viral video

Bollywood films and music have a large fan base not only in India but all around the world. US dancing dad Ricky Pond is back on Instagram with a new video and it is going viral on social media. In his latest video, Pond is grooving to Badshah’s superhit song 'Sajna'. The video has already garnered 211k views and is extremely popular among netizens.

“Say yes to the dress by @badboyshah. This is such a fun song with to the end I even fall to the beat (sic),” the video caption reads.

And the end is absolutely amazing! Watch the video here:

Ricky is a seasoned pro and a die-hard Bollywood enthusiast, as evident by his videos. He nailed the steps, and we're confident you'll have a great time. He lives in Washington and his Instagram bio says, “Dancing dad with 4 kids”. Ricky received several praise and comments for his outstanding performance.

He has earlier danced to Badshah's 'Bachpan ka pyar', Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’, Madhuri Dixit's 'Dum Duma Dum', among others.