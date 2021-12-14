Dancers groove to desi version of Bella Ciao, netizens can’t get enough- Watch viral video

The song Bella Ciao has a special place in the hearts of all Netflix fiends who have been obsessed with the crazy popular show La Casa de Papel or Money Heist. Bella Ciao has become an anthem for all those who fell in love with the plot and the characters of the Spanish thriller series.

Ever since the song was released, many versions of the same have popped up on the internet. One of the most popular versions of Bella Ciao was the desi rendition of the song, which blew up because of the show’s huge impact on India.

Now, a video has been doing rounds on social media where a trio of dancers can be seen grooving and busting out smooth moves to the desi version of Bella Ciao. The short clip of the dancers was posted on Instagram by Mumbai-based dancer Nicole Concessao.

In the video, Nicole as well as two other dancers can be seen busting out impressive dance moves to the upbeat desi version of Bella Ciao. They can also be seen wearing matching red jumpsuits and Dali masks, similar to those worn by the characters of Money Heist on the show.

The video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption, “Got to love a good Desi twist to the famous Bella Ciao Enjoyed creating this hook step & now it’s your turn to recreate and share your reels! Also have to say, if I ever were in a heist, @bhaiyajiismile & @awez_darbar would definitely be part of the gang!”

The video now has over 1.4 million views on Instagram, and netizens just can't get enough of their dance. One viewer commented, “Wow, what a power-packed performance”. Another Instagram user wrote, “Watching on loop.”