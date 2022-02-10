Dancers copy Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' hook step from 'Pushpa: The Rise' at buffet and netizens are all hearts - WATCH

If there is one thing you cannot take away from South cinema it is most definitely the love and loyalty people have for the absolute megastar Allu Arjun and his new smash hit film "Pushpa: The Rise".

The film was released in December 2021 and it is still garnering a lot of positive reception from critics and fans alike. People admire almost everything about this film, such as the hit songs, amazing dialogues or just Allu Arjun’s energy on screen.

People love the movie so much that, Allu Arjun’s 'Srivalli' hook step has started wildly trending online. A certain group of trained choreographers performed the step and posted a video online, a video which has obviously gone mad viral now.

The now-viral post was posted on Instagram via @razishaikh6. In the video clip, he can be seen perfectly dancing and performing the hook step of 'Srivalli' alongside Noorin Sha and Zaid Darbar. That too, in front of a buffet with a plate in their hands.

“Dinner with atrangz on this trend”, reads the caption of the viral video posted on Instagram. The video has over 2.6 million views now.