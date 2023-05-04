Search icon
'Damaged my butt' : Indian Railways reacts to man's broken handle complaint

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

New Delhi: Many people prefer travelling by train for long distances as it offers a comfortable and affordable ride. However, one may sometimes face inconveniences during their train journeys. Recently, a man took to Twitter to complain about a broken handle on a train that damaged his clothes and caused him physical discomfort. Indian Railways quickly responded to the tweet and escalated the matter to the concerned authorities.

A Twitter user using by the name 'Mukhtar Ali' tweeted a photograph of a broken seat handle. The handle can be seen emerging from the side of the chair in the image. “Look at this handle it damaged my butt and trouser sitting in 15036 seat no 29 C2. Please fix this it is so dangerous," the Twitter user added, tagging Railway Seva.

 

The official Railway Seva Twitter account, which answers complaints expressed by railway passengers, reacted to the complaint within a few minutes. They requested Ali's PNR/UTS information and mobile number so that they could contact him and file a complaint. The complaint was eventually referred to Izzatnagar's Divisional Railway Manager for action.

The initial tweet has had over 3,700 views since it was tweeted on May 1. Many people even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

REACTIONS FROM NETIZENS:

