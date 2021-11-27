Man buys Rs 6 lottery ticket, wins Rs 1 crore - Read full story here

Prabir Parmanik loves to buy lottery tickets and this obsession has finally paid off as he has won huge this time around.

Prabir Pramanik, a resident of West Bengal's Joynagar, is fond of trying his luck at the lottery. He is a retired school teacher, however, he never earned a huge some anytime in his career. He is now a member of the Joynagar bus tracker organisation.

He has one self-confessed addiction. He loves to buy lottery tickets and this obsession has finally paid off as he has won huge this time around.

You must be wondering, how huge could the winning sum be? Well, Prabir Parmanik won Rs 1 crore in return for a ticket just worth Rs 6.

His joys know no bounds and his family is still to come to terms with this huge win.

Pramanik first wants to pay off all his debt and also wants to repair his house and get a 'pucca' roof made. With the rest of the money, he wants to fulfil the other needs of his family.

In the meantime, he has also sought police protection with the sheer fear of the money been robbed or stolen!