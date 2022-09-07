'Daily wagers in guise of salaried folk': Ashneer Grover slammed for remark on EaseMyTrip co-founder's viral post

Photo: Twitter/ @Ppitti

Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover, who is the former co-founder and MD of BharatPe, was criticised by some internet users for his reply on a viral post of a startup founder’s frustration with a prospective employee. Ashneer was responding to a post by EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti who shared a chat with an applicant who turned down the job offer at his company at the last minute.

“Someone pls solve this hiring issue. This is hugely prevelant & ends up wasting so much time & resource. Once a candidate accepts offer-letter, companies wait for months & rejects all other potential candidates. But candidate decides on very last day, that they won't be joining,” Pitti wrote while sharing a screenshot of the chat.

The screenshot showed Pitti responding with an “Are you kidding me? Sharing this on the day you were supposed to join?”

The post was made last Thursday by the EaseMyTrip co-founder and was recently covered widely in the news. Replying to the post today (September 7), Ashneer wrote, “Prashant - In India there is no value of contract - neither would you go after someone nor would they as legal system is broken and expensive. So in India it’s - ek haath le doosre haath de. Best to tone down your expectation that you employ daily wagers in guise of salaried folk.”

Prashant - In India there is no value of contract - neither would you go after someone nor would they as legal system is broken and expensive. So in India it’s - ek haath le doosre haath de. Best to tone down your expectation that you employ daily wagers in guise of salaried folk — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 7, 2022

The comments appear to have not gone down well with some Twitter users who criticised Ashneer for his remark.

One user replied saying “don't make people fool by saying something which is not correct”, another asked “How do you manage to stoop so low?”. The Shark Tank fame businessman was slammed for his choice of words.

“This mindset of typical low class business people who feel everyone working for them are daily wage workers instead of professionals with skills eat nothing but scamming others. That's why ash has been kicked out of bharatpe. Now he is the one berozgaar labour with frustration,” one Twitter user wrote.

This mindset of typical low class business people who feel everyone working for them are daily wage workers instead of professionals with skills eat nothing but scamming others. That's why ash has been kicked out of bharatpe. Now he is the one berozgaar labour with frustration. — Er. Navneet Srivastava (@navi_official94) September 7, 2022

Another wrote, “How do you manage to stoop so low? "Daily Wagers" that's how you treat your employees. No wonder you were thrown out of the board of the company you co-created. #boycottAshneerGrover #uninstall @PhonePe”.

@Ashneer_Grover How do you manage to stoop so low? "Daily Wagers" that's how you treat your employees. No wonder you were thrown out of the board of the company you co-created. #boycottAshneerGrover #uninstall @PhonePe.@ppitti I feel sorry for your trouble, but not all are same. — Ashutosh Ranjan Das (@Burninashes1212) September 7, 2022

“It's very easy to blame the country. I am shocked that this is the respect you carry for the daily wage workers. This freedom allowed you to switch jobs and go for better offers. when you guys abruptly sack thousands then you dont post such messages. Everyone wants a better job,” the sentiment was echoed in another tweet.

It's very easy to blame the country. I am shocked that this is the respect you carry for the daily wage workers. This freedom allowed you to switch jobs and go for better offers. when you guys abruptly sack thousands then you dont post such messages. Everyone wants a better job — God save us all September 7, 2022

Some users also criticised the comment for the stance on the value of contract.

“Contract has value in India. Signing offer letter contract is valid from day employee joins company. It's not from day when he signs offer letter. If employees were 5% wrong, companies will drag them in court. don't make people fool by saying something which is not correct,” the user wrote.

“you spent millions on BMW bike. I am 100% sure, if contract were broken, you would drag employees in court. every company has legal team. but employees don't have legal team,” the user added.

you spent millions on BMW bike. I am 100% sure, if contract were broken, you would drag employees in court. every company has legal team. but employees don't have legal team. — Sundar Pichai Parody (@RealPichai) September 7, 2022

“Whole hiring system in India is broken. To start with 3 month notice period is useless and harrasment. Company wants employee to serve 3 month notice but wants future employee to join in 15 days to month time,” another user wrote, adding, “Salary offered is not fixed for position but its based on previous salary or offer you holds. HR negotiate salary like vegetable market, if future employee get desired salary at first place he would not shop around for offers,” the user added.

