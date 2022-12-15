Dads are underrated: This viral pic of father protecting his child from rain melts hearts online

Screengrab

New Delhi: Parents always protect their children, regardless of their age. This starts when a person is a baby and is solely the responsibility of their parents. It continues as long as the parents are able to protect their children. This picture, which was recently shared on Twitter, has gone crazy viral for a similar reason. The image was shared on Twitter by a user named Dr. Ajayita and it has garnered nearly 4,200 likes.

The touching viral photo showed a man riding his motorcycle while shielding his child from the rain with his jacket. The child curled up inside her father's jacket as they waited for traffic to clear in the pouring rain. This father's love for his kid will surely gonna melt your hearts. "Dads are underrated!" Dr. Ajayita captioned the image on Twitter.

Since being uploaded on Twitter just two days ago, the image has gotten more than 4,200 likes and countless heartwarming comments from netizens.

On Twitter, one person writes, "Fathers are umbrellas ...thy protect from all adversity. Even when they get old. I lost my father 4 yrs back, not one day that I did not miss him. And felt powerless.." "Sacrifices are not counted made by father...being a father of 10 year old child i can relate myself to this pic," another user adds. A third response reads, "Oh my god. This one is touching. Once i remember, it was raining very heavily and it was a sudden burst of showers.. i have my helmet to my kid so that she didn't get the water hitting her face.."