Dadi Nita Ambani turns storyteller, reads Peppa Pig for Prithvi Ambani and Jeh Ali Khan at school, SEE PICS

Nita Ambani recently paid a surprise visit at grandson Prithvi Ambani's school where she interacted with his classmates.

In the now-viral photos, shared on Instagram, Nita Ambani can be seen sitting with a group of young students while reading story to them. Among those in the pictures is Jehangir 'Jeh' Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who is also Prithvi's classmate.

One of the photos featured Nita Ambani sitting on a chair while reading a "Peppa Pig" book to a group of smiling children seated on the floor. The caption of the photo stated, "Thursday, 3rd October, was a super special day at the #NMAJS Early Years Campus as we had a surprise visit from our Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani!"

Nita Ambani was seen surrounded by children as she distributed toys and participated in their art and craft projects. She also joined the children at the lunch table, sharing a meal together with them.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Ambani is the eldest grandchild of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, born to his son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.

Recently, images and videos capturing the young Ambani's first day at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) in Bandra, Mumbai, gained significant attention on social media.

In the videos, Prithvi Ambani is seen arriving at the school premises in his light blue uniform, accompanied by his parents, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, located in Bandra, Mumbai, covers a constructed area of 3 lakh square feet.

The school specialises in primary and middle school education, offering classes from 1 to 7, while the Early Years Campus, which spans 30,000 square feet, serves pre-school and kindergarten students.

The Ambani family also operates The Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), which provides high school education for classes 8 to 12. Collectively, these three institutions educate more than 1,000 students.