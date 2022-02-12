Dada-Dadi sing ‘chitthi aayi hai’ with harmonium and dafli – WATCH viral video

Music always strikes the chords of our heart, but this elderly couple’s singing has shaken the entire social media as netizens are in awe of their melodious voice.

A video that has now gone viral on social media shows a lovely elderly couple singing the song Chitthi Aayi Hai with such ease. The song was originally sung by Pankaj Udhas in film Naam which starred Sanjay Dutt.

The video has already received more than 2 million views on Facebook and over 271k people have liked it.

Watch the video here:

The alluring video shows the couple sitting cross-legged beside each other. While the man plays harmonium and sings side-by-side, the woman beats the dafli and sings along.

Their attempt at the iconic hit has touched the hearts of many people as the video has received more than 7.5k comments.

Their amazing performance is totally worth all the love that it is getting.