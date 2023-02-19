Search icon
Dada-Dadi's cutest dance moves at grandson's wedding win internet, viral video

The viral video shows an elderly couple breaking into some cute dance moves at a wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

screengrab

Viral video: How long can love endure? This new viral video will undoubtedly make you believe in the concept of 'forevers.' People prefer virtual dating and simulations to real love and eye contact, so modern love has become something of a myth. However, a video on the internet has restored all hope in users, and they are once again dreaming of a fairytale ending. The video which was shared on Instagram by a user named Girish Patel shows an elderly couple breaking into some cute dance moves at a wedding that have already stolen netizens’ hearts and may do the same to you. 

Watch the clip here:

In the video, an elderly couple won hearts on the internet as they danced to a peppy track.  The woman wearing a beautiful sari and her partner danced away to the peppy song wearing a simple yet elegant outfit. Unquestionably, the short clip is really wonderful to watch.

Shared on February  7, the clip has garnered over 4.4 million views and still counting. The happiness radiating from the dancing couple has struck the right chord among netizens and they bombarded the comment section with appreciation and love.

Reactions from netizens:

"This is how I'm going to be with my partner one day," an Instagram user commented. "Blessed always," said another. "They and their dance live in my head for free," a third said. "I want to get old like this," said another.

