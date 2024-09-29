Twitter
'Dad of the year': Scrap dealer gifts iPhone 16 to son for brilliant board results, video goes viral

The scrap dealer bought the iPhone for himself for Rs 85,000 and presented his son with the new iPhone 16, priced at Rs 1.5 lakh, to celebrate his academic triumph.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

'Dad of the year': Scrap dealer gifts iPhone 16 to son for brilliant board results, video goes viral
In a heartwarming gesture, a scrap dealer was seen presenting his son with multiple iPhones, including the latest iPhone 16, as a special reward for his outstanding performance in the board exams. This gesture comes days after much-awaited launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series.

In the now-viral video, the scrap dealer is seen elated, proudly displaying the iPhone while talking with a gathered group recording the moment. Though, what he is saying to the crowd is not clear, it appears the man was sharing insights about his scrap business. As he proudly showcases the new iPhone, those surrounding him extended their congratulations, marking the occasion.

As per a Lokmat Times report, the scrap dealer bought the iPhone for himself for Rs 85,000 and presented his son with the new iPhone 16, priced at Rs 1.5 lakh, to celebrate his academic triumph. The father's act resonated with many, reflecting the happiness of parents who spare no effort to acknowledge their children's accomplishments.

However, there were doubts about the video's credibility, it swiftly drew the interest of internet users, garnering numerous likes and shares on different social media platforms. The video was posted on X by the profile "Ghar Ke Kalesh" with the caption, “Father’s Priceless Gift: Junk Dealer Gifts Multiple iPhones Worth Rs 1.80 Lakhs to Son For Top Board Results.”

The video prompted a diverse range of responses from viewers. One individual commended the father's action, saying, “This is what parental love looks like. Money doesn’t matter when it’s about your child’s happiness.” Another remarked, “The iPhone is a status symbol, but for this man, it’s about love and pride.”

A third user said, he should be given dad of the year award.

Various reactions emerged, with some expressing doubt, while others were deeply moved. A viewer remarked, “Irrespective of the video's authenticity, it portrays a heartfelt demonstration of a father's love.”

Another viewer shared, “This video shows that parents will always discover ways to reward their children, regardless of their circumstances.”

 

