Dad gifts daughter mini car, viral video will melt your heart

Screengrab

New Delhi: Finding joy in the smallest of things is a gift that should be treasured at all times. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, in a video posted by Jordan Flom on Instagram, a little girl can be seen jumping with happiness when her father surprised her with the mini car. The video has obviously gone viral, and their reactions are simply wonderful.

In the now-viral video, a toddler can be seen sitting in her father's brand-new Ford Bronco car. She is unaware that her father is giving her a miniature replica of his new car while she is playing inside it. Her father quickly retrieves the surprise gift for his daughter and covers it with a cloth. He then takes the baby girl and reveals the surprise to her. When she sees her own mini vehicle, she appears delighted and excited. How cute! Isn't it?

The short clip went viral on the internet and has garnered over 1.5 million likes and tons of reactions. Netizens showered all their love on the video and congratulated the girl for her new gift.

“Aww the way she reacted is so adorable to watch,” a user wrote. "I adore it. Every time I watch one of these videos, the kids start crying after about 5 seconds. When these kids get them, it's such a raw and unexpected emotion for them. "It's just awesome to see someone so unbelievably HAPPY," another user commented. "The child's joy is contagious. It brightened my day. Thank you," the third user said.