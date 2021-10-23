Dabur's same-sex marriage ad on 'Karwa Chauth' leaves netizens furious

Even though the Supreme Court of India legalised consensual gay sex under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the practice is still not accepted by the citizens of the country. A certain section of society finds it difficult to accept and considers it unnatural.

Recently, a commercial by Dabur came under fire for promoting same-sex marriage. Now, brands and ad companies go big during the festive season in order to promote their product better while making bold statements.

The advertisement that promoted Dabur's 'Fem' created quite a stir on social media once it was out, it was really a bag of mixed reactions. The ad showed two women getting ready for their first 'Karwa Chauth' while applying the Fem bleach who are also gifted new clothes by an elderly woman to wear while they discuss the festival.

The next scene confirms that these women are a couple where one of them is seen holding a sieve along with a decorated thali facing each other that revealed their partnership.

Netizens found themselves divided on the issue as some loved it because of how progressed and inclusive it was while others questioned the advertisement for not being authentic enough.

Missing the whole idea of inclusivity and equality, many called it unnecessary and pointed out that it hurt their religious sentiments. The fact that 'Karwa Chauth' is a ritual that takes place between a man and a woman, the ad was criticised for immorally modernizing it just to garner likes.

There was no comment from the brand but the ad did make a point and got people talking.