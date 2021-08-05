Dabangg Dulha! Groom makes stylish entry to wedding with his bride on Bullet - WATCH viral video

No Indian wedding is complete without the grand entry of the bride and the groom. Wedding guests always look forwards to the moment when the bride and groom arrive at their wedding. While some couples choose the royal way and opt for chariots, others choose simple yet romantic methods to get to the venue.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, a bride and her groom can be seen entering their wedding venue in style. The groom can be seen riding a bullet with his bride, dressed in an Indian wedding lehenga, seated behind him.

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, the groom can be seen entering with his wife on a stylish bike while she sits behind him wearing a heavy lehenga and jewelry. The bride looks happy with the entry as she can be seen smiling at the guests during the entry.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Aarti Bhatt Joshi. So, far, it has been liked by more than 75,000 people. Netizens are also commenting on the video, praising the bride and groom for their stylish entry.

Recently, another video had gone viral on social media wherein a groom, mesmerised by his bride's beauty, sat down on one knee and kissed her hand before going on the stage.

In the video, the bride can be seen shyly approaching the stage but looking at her stunning beauty, the groom makes a grand gesture, gets down from the stage, and sits on one knee in front of his bride.