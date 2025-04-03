A video from the wedding has gone viral, showing Anand and Gukesh dancing to Bollywood hits, leaving fans in awe.

Indian chess grandmasters are known for their sharp strategies on the board, but they proved they can impress off the board too! Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and current world champion D Gukesh surprised everyone with their dance moves at fellow grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi’s wedding.

Vidit tied the knot with Nidhi Kataria on April 2, and the celebration saw the biggest names from the Indian chess fraternity, including Anand, Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and even Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri with his wife, international master Sopiko Guramishvili.

A video from the wedding has gone viral, showing Anand and Gukesh dancing to Bollywood hits, leaving fans in awe. In another clip, Gukesh is seen grooving to Hindi pop songs while Giri and Sopiko join in, making it a fun cross-cultural moment.

Watch here

At just 18, Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion in history after defeating Ding Liren in December 2024. However, his reign has not been without challenges, as Magnus Carlsen and other top players have criticised his gameplay.

Speaking to The Times of India, Gukesh brushed off the negativity, saying, "When you reach the World Championship, criticism is inevitable. People are free to say what they want. I focus on my job, and negative comments only motivate me."

Gukesh, currently ranked world No.3, and Arjun Erigaisi, now at No.4, are set to compete in the Paris leg of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour from April 7 to 14. The tournament will also feature Anand, Gujrathi, Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Vincent Keymer.

While their moves on the chessboard continue to make headlines, their unexpected dance performances have now become a talking point online. Watch the viral video and let us know what you think!

Also read: BTS video of 'Aashiqui 3' leaked? Kartik Aaryan seen in fierce avatar alongside Sreeleela, WATCH