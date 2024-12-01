The storm’s impact on air travel highlighted the broader challenges posed by Cyclone Fengal, which left the region reeling under its relentless assault.

Cyclone Fengal unleashed a torrent of rain and fierce winds across Tamil Nadu, disrupting daily life and severely impacting air travel. The Chennai airport faced complete chaos as flight operations were suspended, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. A viral video on social media added to the drama, showing a flight attempting to land amid the cyclone’s fury before being forced back into the air due to intense crosswinds and near-zero visibility.

The video, widely circulated on the platform X, captured the harrowing moment when the aircraft touched the runway briefly, only to abort the landing in the face of extreme weather. Although the footage remains unverified, it sparked widespread concern online, with many questioning the decision to operate flights in such hazardous conditions. Authorities have yet to clarify why the plane was allowed to approach the storm-battered airport.

Operations at Chennai airport were brought to a halt on Friday evening after runways and taxiways were submerged by heavy rains. Services remained suspended until 4 a.m. on December 1, during which over 50 flights were canceled and 19 others diverted. Both domestic and international passengers were left scrambling as approximately 10,000 travelers bore the brunt of the disruptions.

Even after flights resumed, delays continued to plague the airport. Earlier, at least 12 flights were reported delayed before the complete shutdown, adding to the frustration of passengers. Official sources revealed that nearly 1,000 passengers opted to stay at the airport overnight, hoping to board the next available flights to their destinations.

