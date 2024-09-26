Cyber attack: Ranveer Allahbadia's both YouTube channels hacked, videos deleted, renamed...

Ranveer Allahbadia faced a cyber attack on Wednesday night. All the interviews and podcasts has been deleted from his YouTube channel.

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known for his YouTube channels like Beer Biceps, faced a cyber attack on Wednesday night. The cyber attackers hacked his both You Tube channels and changed their names.

The hackers renamed his channels to "Tesla" after gaining unauthorized access, while his personal channel was changed to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024." The cyber attackers deleted all interviews and podcasts, replacing them with older streams from events featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

This incident comes after the recent hacking of India's Supreme Court YouTube channel. On Beer Biceps, the channel was renamed to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024."

Meanwhile, he started his content creation journey at the age of 22 with a BeerBiceps, his first YouTube channel. Now he has around 7 YouTube channels with around 12 million followers across channels.