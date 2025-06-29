Biren takes on SRK’s role, while his daughter confidently delivers Kajol’s lines, with expressions that easily rival her dad’s.

A heartwarming video of a man recreating the iconic scene from the Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana song from the Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with his daughter has delighted social media users.

Shared by Biren Kulung on Instagram, the video shows the father-daughter duo lip-syncing to the playful banter between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Biren takes on SRK’s role, while his daughter confidently delivers Kajol’s lines, with expressions that easily rival her dad’s.

The reel has clocked over 4 million views, and it’s not hard to see why. The cute expressions by the two made it an instant internet favourite.

Watch here

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, 'Cutest thing I've watched today.'

Another user said, 'Dads with daughters are simply one of a kind.'

A third user wrote, 'Now I need to get married and have 3-4 daughters.'

Another user commented, 'the girl’s actions felt personal.'

Also read: This country uses heavy-lift drone to save man trapped in flooded city, WATCH viral video