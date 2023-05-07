Search icon
Cutest pics of Prince Louis at King Charles’ coronation melts hearts

Among them are several pictures of Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, that have made people smile. The photos show the five-year-old royal at different junctures during his grandfather's coronation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

Cutest pics of Prince Louis at King Charles’ coronation melts hearts
screengrab

New Delhi: On May 6, King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey in a historic ceremony. The 74-year-old monarch took the throne immediately when Queen Elizabeth died last September.  Dignitaries from all across the world gathered to commemorate the momentous occasion.  Pictures and videos from the ceremony, as expected, have inundated the Internet. Among them are several pictures of Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, that have made people smile. The photos show the five-year-old royal at different junctures during his grandfather's coronation.

 

Prince Louis sat between his mother, Kate Middleton, and his sister at the ceremony. During the ceremony, one shot showed the young one yawning and pointing out something he evidently found intriguing to his sister. 

Returning to the ceremony, around 2,300 guests, including international leaders and global nobility, are expected to attend the occasion, which serves as the ecclesiastical confirmation of Charles' ascension following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September. It is the first coronation since 1953 and the first of a king since 1937. It is just the second to be aired, the first in colour, and the first to be watched online.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation on Saturday. PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are sure that the India-UK relationship will be strengthened further in the coming years."

PM Modi also stated in his tweet that he is confident that the India-UK friendship will be strengthened further in the coming years.

 

