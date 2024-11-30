An adorable video of a dog attending a feast and relishing on food is rapidly being circulated online, with netizens melting over the furry friend’s gesture.

Dogs are indeed best friends of human beings, known for their kindness and loyalty. They demand nothing but abundance of love and care.

The video, shared on Instagram, begins with the dog arriving to attend a feast. As he quietly sits in a queue, he is seen patiently waiting for the food.

A bunch of children, sitting beside him, were seen smiling upon seeing the lovely guest. Next thing you see is some food being served on the dog’s plate. He was also captured eating the food with utmost happiness and gratitude.

Here’s how netizens reacted

The lovely clip has left netizens mesmerised, with many sharing their views on it.

“He is the cutest guest on the list…”, an user wrote.

Another user commented, “How calmly he is waiting for his food on his plate. Bhairav himself graced the occasion”.

“He was supposed to be the chief guest”, a third hilariously commented.