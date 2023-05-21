'Cutest fan of Thala': Small girl collects all things yellow at home before every CSK match, viral post

screengrab

New Delhi: In India, the game of cricket is considered a religion, and it is safe to assert that the majority of cricket fans like watching the IPL. It gives them a terrific rush to support their preferred teams as they compete for the coveted IPL title. The list includes more teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians. People might also have a different kind of allegiance to their teams. This young girl is also one of them. You might wonder how we know. In order to support the victory of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), she gathers anything yellow at home prior to each game.

Apparently my little niece collects all yellow items at home before every chennai match thinking this will help them win. pic.twitter.com/Mb0o0K7pDy — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) May 19, 2023

Her aunt, Bhawana, penned a tweet about her on Twitter. The tweet showed a young girl sporting a yellow t-shirt with a beautiful smile. Moreover, she was surrounded by small yellow trinkets while watching one of CSK's matches.

"Apparently my little niece collects all the yellow items at home before every Chennai match thinking this will help them win," Bhawana captioned the post.

Of course, the internet couldn't help but gush over the little girl. Social media poured their love for her in the comments section.

Earlier in order to go quickly to the Indian Premier League playoffs in 2023, Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The second team to qualify for the final four this season, after the defending champion Gujarat Titans, was the four-time champion CSK.

After losing their final match of the regular season to Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings were the next club to be eliminated from the fight for the playoffs, followed soon after by Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC has just 5 wins out of a possible 14 during the course of the season.