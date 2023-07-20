Headlines

Maharashtra landslide: Death toll rises to 10, difficult terrain posing hurdles for rescue teams

Cutest dance alert! Little girl's adorable moves to 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' sweep internet

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Heartwarming or stupid? Viral video of man kissing massive tiger sparks online debate

'If government does not act...': SC on video of women paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

Cutest dance alert! Little girl's adorable moves to 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' sweep internet

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Diabetes: 5 alternatives of sugar in tea

10 best cartoon tv shows that only 90’s kids will remember

8 drinks to lower blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

'No culprit will be spared:' PM Modi's first remark on Manipur shocker

Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad: 4 killed, 70 rescued, several families feared trapped

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

HomeViral

Viral

Cutest dance alert! Little girl's adorable moves to 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' sweep internet

Watch the heartwarming viral video of a little girl's adorable dance to the Nepali track 'Badal Barsa Bijuli.' Her cute moves have taken the internet by storm, earning over 400,000 likes on Instagram and melting hearts worldwide.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Prepare to be enchanted as you embark on a heartwarming journey filled with cuteness and joy! In this captivating video, a little child takes center stage, moving and grooving to the infectious beats of the trending Nepali track, "Badal Barsa Bijuli song." As the music sets the tone, the tiny dancer's charming and innocent dance steps will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on your heart.

The video, a creation of the talented digital content creator @samairamagar_official, has taken the internet by storm, capturing the attention of people from all walks of life. Within a short span, it has garnered an astonishing 400,000 likes, a testament to its universal appeal and heartwarming charm.

Netizens across the globe are smitten by this adorable performance. The comments section is brimming with expressions of delight, with words like "cute," "adorable," and "precious" being used abundantly. It seems that this little dancer's infectious energy and innocent moves have transcended language barriers, resonating with viewers worldwide and eliciting smiles wherever the video is shared.

What makes this video even more special is its ability to evoke a sense of pure joy and positivity. In a world often filled with challenges and uncertainties, witnessing the sheer innocence and exuberance of this young dancer can serve as a delightful escape, brightening up even the gloomiest of days.

Beyond the immediate charm, this heartwarming video also highlights the power of social media in bringing moments of joy to millions of people. Through the simple act of sharing a dance, this small child has become an internet sensation, touching the hearts of viewers far and wide, and spreading happiness in the process.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Discover the Unforgettable Wonders of the USA with 'Flamingo Travels': A Journey to the Finest Destinations!

Oppenheimer tickets worth Rs 2450 each sold out in hours, Christopher Nolan film breaks advance booking records for IMAX

This is Virat Kohli’s go-to exercise for mobility and strength; know its benefits

Brij Bhushan Singh gets interim bail in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE