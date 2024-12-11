An adorable video of a bride’s sisters’ electrifying dance for their ‘Jiju’ has gone viral online, grabbing netizens’ attention.

The video, shared on Instagram, features the bride and groom sitting on a couch. The bride’s sisters approaches the groom.

In a playful gesture, they pull his cheeks, making him smile.

As the video proceeds, they begin dancing on ‘Nachde ne Saare’ from the movie - ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ - starring Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra.

"Did this in front of his Dad. In frame @bhavikaaa.j @sukrantimate_26. Clip from my Sister’s Engagement dayFor full video and Vlog check out YouTube", the video was captioned.

Dressed in Lehanga-Choli, the girls were looking drop dead gorgeous. The clip has so far garnered 2.4 million views, with netizens heaping praise on the performance.

Here’s how netizens reacted

“Cutest”, a user commented.

“Ohoo…girls always rock”, another user wrote.