A little girl's adorable dance to Arijit Singh's "Jaane tu" from movie "Chhava" is winning hearts online, leaving netizens captivated.

The video has been shared on Instagram by Barkat Arora - a well known social media personality, recognised for her top notch dance skills.

In the latest clip, she can be seen wearing a beautiful saree in Maharashtrian style, called "Nauvari saree". Accessoring her looks with heavy jewellery, Arora tied her hair in a sleek bun and decorated it with "Gajra".

Her graceful moves, paired with on-point expressions is a sight to behold.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Cuteness overloaded", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Awesome performance".

Many others dropped heart and smiley emojis in the comment section, heaping praise on Arora's emphatic performance.