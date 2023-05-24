Search icon
'Cuteness on camera' : Tigress gives birth to rare Sumatran tiger cubs at US zoo, viral video

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

New Delhi: The Memphis Zoo has adopted two rare Sumatran tigers. Dari, an 8-year-old Sumatran tiger, and Gusti, a four-year-old tiger, were first-time parents to two cubs on May 5, according to the zoo. On their social media accounts, the Memphis Zoo also posted a video of the birth.


"As Dari approached her birthing date, she began to favor resting in her nesting box. Then, in the late evening of May 5, two cubs were born. As a first-time mom, Dari immediately showed her innate maternal instincts and began to groom her cubs. She allowed nursing within an hour and, at one point, gently moved cub #2 to be closer to cub #1. She is demonstrating herself to be a wonderful and attentive mother to her new cubs!"   Memphis Zoo wrote on YouTube.

According to the Memphis Zoo, the Sumatran tiger is one of the most endangered tiger subspecies. Tiger cubs were last sighted at the Memphis Zoo in April of 1998, more than 25 years ago. This Zoo has previously celebrated seven tiger cub births.

On May 19, this video was shared. It has been seen over 1600 times since it was shared. The post has also received a number of likes and comments.

Here are a few reactions:
"Welcome to the world!" wrote one person. "Congratulations to all of you who dedicate your lives to the tiger," said another. Another user expressed their delight by using party popper emojis.

 

