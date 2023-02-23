Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Cute teacher's dance performance with students on Bhojpuri song will make you say wow instantly, viral video

The teacher in the clip is identified as Anushka Chaudhary and the video is shared on her official Instagram account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Cute teacher's dance performance with students on Bhojpuri song will make you say wow instantly, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: We have the perfect video to cure your mid-week blues. So, a video of an Indian teacher dancing to a popular Bhojpuri song namely 'Ka Karihe Bhaiya Ka Karihe' with students has gone insanely viral online. It is simply too good to pass up, and we are confident you will enjoy it. The teacher in the clip is identified as Anushka Chaudhary and the video is shared on her official Instagram account.

In the clip, Anushka with her students can be seen dancing to the popular Bhojpuri track. Their beautiful, fluid-like moves were so beautiful and the entire performance will surely make you say wow instantly. They grooved to the catchy song with enthusiasm and recreated the track with on-point perfection. We are sure you will end up watching the short segment on a loop, just like us.

The video amassed over 201,000 views after being shared online. Instagram users were simply bowled over by Anushka's and her student's performance and praised them in the comments section.

"Wow it is so good," one Instagram user wrote. "Many blessings, ma'am This is fantastic." another comment reads. A third comment reads, "Bacchon ka future finished tata. Bye bye.. ye galat baat hai.. very disappointed."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.