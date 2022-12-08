Cute or stupid? Man hugs and kisses white tiger, video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: The interactions between animals and humans are the most endearing. While most people are seen cuddling with dogs and cats, one man caught everyone's attention when she was seen having a playful time with white tiger cubs. An endearing video of a man adoring and comforting a white tiger has gone viral on the Internet. The short clip was posted on Instagram by @tiger__bigfan. We are sure that you will watch the entire video on loop like us. Take a look at this:

In the clip, the man is seen fearlessly cuddling and pampering white tiger, while the wild cat is also seen at ease around him. The video is a delight to watch because of the man's gestures and the adorable facial expressions of wild cat. We are sure that the short segment will definitely uplift your mood and soul.

The video has received over 15,000 views since it was shared on Decmber 7. Netizens were delighted by the video and flooded the comments section with heart and love-struck emojis. "OMG This is so cute, I loved it," one Instagram user commented. "so so so so adorable love it," said another. "Fantastic. It just goes to show how much love and attention can go a long way in this world "a third said. “Aww! " White tigers are adorable and cute "a fourth individual wrote