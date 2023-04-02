Search icon
Cute girl in sizzling green slit dress dances to 'Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge', viral video wins hearts

So, a clip of a cute girl in sizzling green attire energetically dancing to 'Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge' song at a function has gone insanely viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Cute girl in sizzling green slit dress dances to 'Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge', viral video wins hearts
screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for something to make you smile, look no further because we have the ideal video for you. So, a clip of a cute girl in sizzling green attire energetically dancing to 'Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge' song at a function has gone insanely viral online. And, it is all things crazy!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taara_celeb (@taara_celeb)

The now-viral video was shared by a user named Taara Shukla on Instagram. In the short yet fascinating clip, the girl can be seen in hot green attire. She was on stage and grooved with gusto the popular song from the Raja Hindustani film. She nails the song's hookstep to the music and comes up with her unique form of choreography that only increases the hotness quotient of the video.


"Tere ishq me nachenge" reads the video caption.


The video was shared nearly three months ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 700,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The girl's sizzling performance won countless hearts online.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“What a rockstar,” commented an Instagram user. “Super se bhi upar,” posted another. “OMG it is so amazing” expressed a third. “You are a brilliant dancer girl,” shared a fourth. “This is so good,” wrote a fifth.

