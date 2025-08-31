Add DNA as a Preferred Source
‘Cute Ganesh thief’: Little boy refuses to let go of Lord Ganesha idol, viral video leaves netizens smiling; WATCH

In the video shared on Instagram, the mother is seen chasing her little son and scolding him for moving the idol.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

‘Cute Ganesh thief’: Little boy refuses to let go of Lord Ganesha idol, viral video leaves netizens smiling; WATCH
A heartwarming video of a kid playing with Lord Ganesha's idol has been grabbing attention online. In the short clip, a little kid can be seen stealing a Ganesha idol, just to play with it.

In the video shared on Instagram, the mother is seen chasing her little son and scolding him for moving the idol. The child started playing by placing the idol on the sofa inside their house from the designated place of the temple.

In the video, the mother can be heard saying, "Bhagwan ji ko utha kar le nahi jaate. Yahiin par baithi kar pooja karo."

But the toddler ignores his mother and continues playing with it.

The text on the video reads, "Zara si nazar kya hatti hai iss paar se, ye seedha bhagwan ji ko utha kar la aata hai."

Despite being scolded, the little boy's innocent denial shows his true love for Ganesha. He is seen holding the idol as if it were his playmate.

The caption on the post reads, "Kya karoon iska?"

Watch the video here

 

 

Social media reactions

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over four million views, and people have flooded the comments section to praise the boy's innocent act.

One user wrote, ''His emotions & actions are really true from the depth of his heart, there is no impurity in it.''

Another user said, ''Don’t you dare hit him. He is sooo cute! He loves Bappa and Bappa loves him so much.''

A third user commented, ''The god wants to play with your child.''

Another user wrote, ''This is called true love within your lovable God with their true devotees.''

 

