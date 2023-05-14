'Nepal ke SRK aur Kajol': Cute couple dances to Bole Chudiyan in viral video, impresses internet

Headlines

RS chairman refers bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to standing committee, seeks report within 3 months

Company once bigger than Rs 397900 crore Ford goes bankrupt, experts say crisis is…

'When you are captaining...': Jasprit Bumrah opens up after spectacular comeback in 1st T20I vs Ireland

OMG 2 director Amit Rai reveals Akshay Kumar asked him to shoot masturbation scene 'properly' to avoid criticism

Sourav Ganguly gives savage reply to Shoaib Akhtar's 'retirement' suggestion for Virat Kohli post World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'When you are captaining...': Jasprit Bumrah opens up after spectacular comeback in 1st T20I vs Ireland

Did Jim Sarbh take indirect dig at Ranveer Singh's method acting process for Alauddin Khilji? Reddit thinks so

Aadhaar Card update: UIDAI issues warning over Aadhaar updates through e-mail, WhatsApp

Bowlers with most maidens in T20 cricket

Does laptop use decrease sperm count?

10 inspirational quotes by Ayushmann Khurrana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

OMG 2 director Amit Rai reveals Akshay Kumar asked him to shoot masturbation scene 'properly' to avoid criticism

Did Jim Sarbh take indirect dig at Ranveer Singh's method acting process for Alauddin Khilji? Reddit thinks so

When Shah Rukh Khan 'promised' to take Nayanthara to Bollywood and Jawan director Atlee 'decided' to cast them together

HomeViral

Viral

'Nepal ke SRK aur Kajol': Cute couple dances to Bole Chudiyan in viral video, impresses internet

The video features a Nepali couple dancing happily to Shah Rukh Khan's Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham movie. Their dance steps are so captivating to watch that will win your heart.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 14, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Brace yourself because the video that you are about to watch will make leave you super delighted.  The video features a Nepali couple dancing happily to Shah Rukh Khan's Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham movie. Their dance steps are so captivating to watch that will win your heart. The video was shared on Instagram by a page named @artistic_nepal_. It has over 513,000 likes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARTISTI (@artistic_nepal_)

In the viral video, a Nepali man and woman can be seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham movie. The others watching them can be seen cheering them for the brilliant dance performance. The couple's mesmerizing dancing skills impressed one and all on the internet. The both manage to remember the dance steps as they keep everyone arrested with their moves. The Nepali couple absolutely enjoyed themselves and their expressions are proof.

The internet loved their energy, needless to mention, their fabulous dance moves. The comments section is replete with some really adorable comments. Some netizens even compared the couple with SRK and Kajol. See the reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Kis kis ne ek bar se jada bar dekha h" A second commented, "At least she is doing it without thinking of anyone,,, just enjoying her dance the way she want to do it" "Nothing but Her outfit and her Dance," expressed a third. "Chahe Jo bhi ho maja to aaya , kue aaya na" wrote a fourth. A fifth user wrote, "Never feel shy to express your emotions"

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah surprises India batters with toe crushers and nasty bouncers ahead of Ireland series

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Meet chairman of Rs 2 lakh crore IT firm who earns Rs 21 lakh per day, his salary is...

Gadar 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film continues to grow, crosses Rs 250 crore mark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE