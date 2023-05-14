'Nepal ke SRK aur Kajol': Cute couple dances to Bole Chudiyan in viral video, impresses internet

The video features a Nepali couple dancing happily to Shah Rukh Khan's Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham movie. Their dance steps are so captivating to watch that will win your heart.

New Delhi: Brace yourself because the video that you are about to watch will make leave you super delighted. The video features a Nepali couple dancing happily to Shah Rukh Khan's Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham movie. Their dance steps are so captivating to watch that will win your heart. The video was shared on Instagram by a page named @artistic_nepal_. It has over 513,000 likes.

In the viral video, a Nepali man and woman can be seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham movie. The others watching them can be seen cheering them for the brilliant dance performance. The couple's mesmerizing dancing skills impressed one and all on the internet. The both manage to remember the dance steps as they keep everyone arrested with their moves. The Nepali couple absolutely enjoyed themselves and their expressions are proof.

The internet loved their energy, needless to mention, their fabulous dance moves. The comments section is replete with some really adorable comments. Some netizens even compared the couple with SRK and Kajol. See the reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Kis kis ne ek bar se jada bar dekha h" A second commented, "At least she is doing it without thinking of anyone,,, just enjoying her dance the way she want to do it" "Nothing but Her outfit and her Dance," expressed a third. "Chahe Jo bhi ho maja to aaya , kue aaya na" wrote a fourth. A fifth user wrote, "Never feel shy to express your emotions"