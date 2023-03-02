Search icon
Cute dulhan mesmerises internet with her iconic dance on Lehanga song, viral video

Case in point, this video captures a bride setting the stage on fire with her dance to Jass Manak’s hit Lehanga song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: While scrolling through our social media feeds, we frequently come across videos of brides and grooms energetically dancing to hit songs. While some people prepare for months to deliver a dance performance, others break into an impromptu dance on their wedding day. Case in point, this video captures a bride setting the stage on fire with her dance to Jass Manak’s hit Lehanga song. The video has impressed many Internet users and may have the same effect on you. The video was shared by the YouTube user Xperiment and it has garnered more than 73 million views.

In the now viral video, vyou can see a happy bride dressed in a bright beautiful red lehenga. As she walks into the wedding, the bride breaks into a dance to the song 'Lehanga'. While the bride is dancing, the groom appears to be pleased and smiles broadly.

The dulhan’s happy dance has gone crazy viral on social media as it amassed a whopping 73 million views.  Netizens expressed their love for the performance and flooded the comment section with praises. 

Reactions from netizens:

"Lovely moments," one Instagram user wrote. "Very nice," said another. "Wonderful," said a third. "Mind blowing," a fourth person wrote. Many people expressed their feelings using heart emoticons.

