Customs at Trichy airport seize gold worth Rs 37.58 lakh concealed in sanitary napkin, watch

Catch the latest buzz from Trichy Airport as officials seize 612 grams of 24k gold worth Rs 37.58 lakh concealed within sanitary napkins.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Trichy airport authorities have recently unearthed a shocking gold smuggling attempt, revealing the cunning concealment of 612 grams of 24k gold, valued at a staggering Rs 37.58 lakh, ingeniously tucked away within sanitary napkins. According to a report by Times Now, the gold was meticulously camouflaged in the form of a paste, cleverly hidden inside the feminine hygiene products. This elaborate smuggling operation was unveiled by customs officials during a routine security check at the airport, leading to the confiscation of two gold paste packets.

The subsequent release of a widely circulated video on X (formerly Twitter) captured the intense moment when customs officials meticulously dissected the sanitary napkins, laying bare the carefully concealed gold paste. The video swiftly went viral, sparking widespread intrigue and discussion among online spectators. Some users expressed their bewilderment at the logistics behind tracking gold in paste form. "How do they track it if it's in paste form? That's really mysterious to me," pondered one user, highlighting the baffling intricacies of the smuggling process. Another observer humorously quipped, "Trichy airport never fails to surprise."

Despite the extensive attention garnered by the recent discovery, crucial information concerning the identity of the individual behind the smuggling attempt and their method of entry into the airport remains undisclosed. However, this incident is not an isolated occurrence at Trichy airport. A prior incident in August involved the interception of a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur, in possession of 149 grams of gold, amounting to Rs 8.9 lakh, covertly stashed within two Nutella jars. The gold in that case had been meticulously ground into a fine powder, underscoring the perpetrators' innovative yet illicit techniques.

