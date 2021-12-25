Customers cycle to blend fruit juice at Ahmedabad shop - Video goes VIRAL

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us immense time to think about things and become innovative. Over the last two years, many individuals have become home chefs, some were forced to start their own business and then there were those who created things out of plain scrap.

People have created cars, coolers, fans out of scrap. A man from Brazil also ended up making his own helicopter from scrap. Can you imagine that? Well, on the same lines, a video has gone viral on social media of a juice shop for its unique style of extracting juice.

The video is from Gujarat's Ahmedabad and was posted on an Instagram profile named, 'The Greenobar' which is also the official page of the juice shop. It is a juice bar that focuses on zero wastage and sustainability.

Take a look at the video:

In the video, a man named Mohit Keswani is seen sitting on a fixed cycle that is connected to the blender. The blender only works when Mohit peddles. The moment the begins cycling, the blender extracts juice from the watermelon. This helps create zero waste and also encourages workouts.

The Greenobar also thanked Mohit Keswani in their caption. They wrote, "Someone with full energy and one who has a big role to play in where we stand. Thanks, @mohitkeswani1909 for visiting & making this watermelon juice with that killer smile."