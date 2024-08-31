Twitter
Customer finds worm in pulao at Noida restaurant, staff says ‘must have fallen from…’

Despite having paid a bill of Rs 2,000, their complaint was met with a dismissive response from the restaurant staff.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

Customer finds worm in pulao at Noida restaurant, staff says ‘must have fallen from…’
Dining at a popular restaurant in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park took a disturbing turn for three friends when they discovered a worm in their vegetable pulao. The incident, which began as a dining mishap, has escalated into an investigation by the Food Safety Department.

Advocate Aditya Bhati, who works at the District Court in Surajpur, recounted the unsettling experience on social media. Bhati and his friends had dined at the restaurant and were shocked to find a worm in their meal. Despite having paid a bill of Rs 2,000, their complaint was met with a dismissive response from the restaurant staff.

“We were told that the worm must have fallen from above and that there was nothing they could do,” Bhati reported. After refusing to consume the rest of the food and seeking a resolution, the matter remained unresolved, prompting Bhati to take to social media.

In his viral post, Bhati tagged the district administration and the Chief Minister, accusing the restaurant of jeopardizing public health. The photo and video of the contaminated pulao garnered widespread attention, leading to a response from the Food Safety Department.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) Sarvesh Mishra confirmed that the department became aware of the issue through social media. A team was dispatched to the restaurant to collect samples for investigation. The case is currently under review as authorities look into the restaurant’s handling of food safety standards.

 

 

 

