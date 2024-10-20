A video circulating on social media features a group of Indian passengers, likely on public transport in Germany, singing loudly and clapping along, effectively turning their journey into an impromptu concert, has gone viral on the internet.

This video has ignited a heated debate online, with some criticising the passengers for their disruptive behavior in shared spaces, while others contend that if there were any issues, other commuters would have voiced their concerns. The social media user who posted the video claims it was recorded on a German public transport system.

The video is shared on X by Soirse @SaoirseAF with the caption: “They say this video was shot inside German public transport. I hope the Germans find these noisemaking hooligans and not only cancel their permissions to be in Germany but ban them forever.”

They say this video was shot inside German public transport. I hope the Germans find these noisemaking hooligans and not only cancel their permissions to be in Germany but ban them forever pic.twitter.com/gjU1rXgcTK — Soirse (@SaoirseAF) October 16, 2024

The video, posted on October 16, has received more than 4,14,000 views. However, it has elicited mixed responses, with numerous users criticising the passengers for generating such noise.

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "Immigrants have to respect local culture. Do not do anything in public that disturbs the peace," one user commented. Another remarked, "Even if German authorities don't take any action, I really hope this post reaches these pieces of s***, and they read all the replies and quotes to know how much we despise them."

Other reactions reflected on how such behavior negatively impacts the image of Indians abroad. "Desis leave no stone unturned to bring us shame!" one post read, while another said, "You can take the Indian out of India but can't take the India out of the Indian."

“Strange why the driver/operator of the said vehicle didn’t take it right to the cops’ for breach of peace,” said a user.

An individual wrote, “Totally wrong. Need to warn them strongly not to repeat this kind of nuisance again in public.”