CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's 1st appointment letter of railway job goes viral, fans say...

Dhoni retired from cricket in 2020. However, he is now seen playing only for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 08:47 AM IST

Former Indian cricket captain and Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's story has inspired millions of youth and his simplicity continues to win hearts. Recently, on social media, his first appointment letter is going viral, which is from the Indian Railways. 

This appointment letter was posted by a Twitter user with the handle @mufaddal_vohra and written - MS Dhoni's first appointment letter. This post has received more than 1 lakh 57 thousand views and more than four thousand likes until it was written. 

Along with this, hundreds of users are commenting. You will be aware that MS Dhoni had joined as a ticket collector in the Railways in Kharagpur, but he left this job to fulfill his cricket dreams.

A fan reacted, saying, "From first letter of Joining to becoming one of the Greatest Indian Captain....Dhoni Achieve a lot..."

Another commented, "The first appointment letter of MS Dhoni is a significant piece of cricket history. It marks the beginning of his remarkable journey in the sport."

Dhoni retired from cricket in 2020. However, he is now seen playing only for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. 

It is noteworthy that the former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni is counted among some of the most successful captains in the world.

Under his captaincy, India became champions in all three formats of cricket (T20 World Cup 2007, World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013). In addition, under Dhoni's captaincy, the Indian team had achieved the status of number one in Test cricket.

