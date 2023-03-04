Search icon
Crow uses pebbles to drink water from bottle, viral video will remind you of 'thirsty crow' story

Now, a video of another crow doing something similar has gone viral online, making netizens nostalgic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: We're sure most of you have heard the thirsty crow story at some point in your childhood. It is a story about a thirsty crow who used stones to raise the water in a pitcher so that it could quench its thirst. Now, a video of another crow doing something similar has gone viral online, making netizens nostalgic. The clip was shared on Instagram by a page called People's Daily and it has accumulated nearly 20,000 views.

A thirsty crow in the now-viral video wanted to drink water from a bottle. Because its beak couldn't reach the water, it used small pebbles to raise it. The bird poured one pebble into the bottle and sipped. It then repeated the process twice more to quench its thirst. Isn't it amazing? "The fable "The Crow and the Pitcher" comes to life! A thirsty crow in southern China picked up pebbles and dropped them into a bottle so it could drink water." reads the video caption.

Reactions:
The video has gone viral on social media with over 20,000 views. Netizens termed the crow clever and took to the comments section to express their opinions. While one user described the crow's strategy as a "nice trick," another added, "Even though he drank a little water, but drank in his own way."

